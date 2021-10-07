Stephon Gilmore: ‘No Hard Feelings' About Trade From Patriots

Gilmore opens up about trade from Pats to Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It'll be at least a couple of weeks before Stephon Gilmore makes his Carolina Panthers debut, but the ex-New England Patriots cornerback is ready to get to work with his new team.

Gilmore arrived in Charlotte, N.C. for his introductory press conference Thursday and addressed the trade that sent him from New England to Carolina for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

“It’s been a crazy 24 hours," Gilmore said. "From sitting in the meeting room, to talking to Bill (Belichick) to getting traded to flying down here. So it’s been a crazy 24 hours, but it’s over now. I’m looking forward to the future."

After a lengthy contract dispute with the Patriots, Gilmore makes it clear he does not hold anything against the organization.

“It’s no hard feelings," he said. "It’s business. It happens all the time. I had good years there, and I’m happy to be a Panther now."

When he returns, Gilmore will play for the $7 million 2021 salary he reportedly was unwilling to play for in New England. The 31-year-old will start thinking about a contract extension later on once he proves he's back to 100 percent after recovering from offseason quad surgery.

“I’m just trying to go out and get on the field,” Gilmore said. “Once I get on the field, everything will take care of itself. I believe in that. You’ve got to go out and make plays and show what you can do. ...

"We haven’t really talked about (a contract extension) yet. That stuff will (work) itself out. I’ve just got to make sure I handle my business and try to do whatever I can to get back out there and make plays.”

Gilmore is expected to make his Panthers debut in Week 7 vs. the New York Giants.