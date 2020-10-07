Patriots' Stephon Gilmore Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Reports

New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for the coronavirus and the team is not expected to practice on Wednesday, according to reports from the NFL Network and ESPN.

Gilmore, who won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year last year, is the only active Patriots player who tested positive on Tuesday, the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Pelissero said GIlmore first tested positive on Tuesday and then underwent additional tests that confirmed the positive case.

Quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, forcing Sunday's game to be postponed until Monday. Newton did not play in that game and it is not clear when he might return.

Practice squad player Bill Murray, a defensive lineman, also tested positive Tuesday.

The Patriots are scheduled to play the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at GIllette Stadium.