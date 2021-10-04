Steve Belichick's Facial Expressions in Patriots-Bucs Captivate Twitter

Best memes from Steve Belichick's wild facial expressions in Pats-Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots' matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was must-see TV for many reasons. But who expected Steve Belichick to be one of them?
The eldest son of Bill Belichick, who serves as the Patriots' outside linebackers coach and de facto offensive coordinator, got some airtime during NBC's "Sunday Night Football" broadcast at Gillette Stadium.
Bill Belichick credits son Steve for role in slowing down Brady
Had Steve Belichick known he was getting airtime, he may not have done this:
Maybe that was just Belichick's "concentration" face as he attempted to slow down Tom Brady and the Bucs. But Twitter predictably had a field day with the young assistant's wild facial expressions (and exceptional mullet).
Here's a roundup of some of the best:
Steve Belichick's brow-furrowing and tongue-wagging wasn't enough to prevent a 19-17 Bucs victory that dropped the Patriots to 1-3 on the season.
But something tells us this won't be the last we see of the 34-year-old assistant on the sideline this year.