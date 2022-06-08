Steve Kerr Has One-Word Response to Celtics Fans' Anti-Draymond Chants

Kerr has one-word response to C's fans' anti-Draymond chants originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Given Draymond Green's antics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Boston Celtics fans berating him during Game 3 at TD Garden was a foregone conclusion.
Green was greeted with boos and "f--- you, Draymond" chants throughout the Celtics' 116-100 win on Wednesday night. That's par for the course for opposing players who take on the villain role in Boston. Just ask Kyrie Irving.
As predictable as those anti-Draymond chants were, Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn't find them all that amusing. He was asked after the game about the fans' response to Green.
"Classy," he answered. "Very classy."
Green, who scored only two points and fouled out, shrugged off the harsh reception.
"It's not really my job to react to them," he said. "They did what I expected."
Green and Kerr can expect a similar atmosphere when the C's host the Warriors for Game 4 on Friday night.
Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET at TD Garden.