Steward Health CEO steps down amid Senate scrutiny

A spokesperson for de la Torre said Saturday that he “has amicably separated from Steward on mutually agreeable terms”

By The Associated Press

The CEO of a hospital operator that filed for bankruptcy protection in May will step down after failing to testify before a U.S. Senate panel.

Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre has overseen a network of some 30 hospitals around the country. The Texas-based company's troubled recent history has drawn scrutiny from elected officials in New England, where some of its hospitals are located.

Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said will hold Dr. de la Torre accountable for his greed and for the damage he has caused to hospitals and patients throughout America.”

De la Torre's resignation is effective Oct. 1. The Senate approved a resolution on Wednesday that was intended to hold him in criminal contempt for failing to testify before a committee.

The Senate panel has been looking into Steward's bankruptcy. De la Torre did not appear before it despite being issued a subpoena. The resolution refers the matter to a federal prosecutor.A spokesperson for de la Torre defended that decision, saying his client was exercising his Fifth Amendment rights.

The Associated Press and NBC10 Boston

