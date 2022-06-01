Still a Star: Ringo Starr to Receive Honorary Degree From Berklee College of Music

While his reign on the top of the charts may be over, Ringo Starr's musical journey continues.

The 81-year-old pop culture icon, who became an international sensation as drummer for the Beatles and continued his musical career with Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, will soon receive an honorary degree from Berklee College of Music - a doctorate in music.

On Thursday, the college will host a tribute concert celebrating Starr's doctorate and honoring his legendary career.

Gregg Bissonette, Starr's bandmate and close friend, will also make remarks. Berklee students will perform many of Starr's hit songs.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At the 2022 Berklee College Commencement in early May, Starr was announced as a recipient of the degree, though he was unable to enjoy the celebration in person. Instead, he addressed the Class of 2022 in a prerecorded statement.

After receiving his honorary doctorate on Thursday, Starr will finally have the opportunity to address prospective students and other attendees.