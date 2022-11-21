Still Waiting for Your Mass. Tax Rebate Check? You're Not Alone

Still waiting for your Massachusetts tax refund check? You're not alone. Many others say they're still waiting on their checks too.

The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to taxpayers three weeks ago when the calendar switched to November. But that doesn't mean everyone gets them on the same schedule.

About 3 million people will get one of those refunds thanks to Chapter 62F, but to qualify for a refund right now, you must have filed a 2021 state tax return on or before Oct. 17 of this year.

The money is being returned to eligible taxpayers by the state Department of Revenue in proportion to their personal income tax liability in Massachusetts incurred in the immediately preceding taxable year -- Tax Year 2021. The administration said eligible taxpayers will receive a credit in the form of a refund that is approximately 14% of their Massachusetts Tax Year 2021 personal income tax liability.

As an example, a person who made $50,000 last year, and paid the state back $2,500, could get about $350 back.

Anyone who has not yet filed their 2021 tax return but does so by Sept. 15, 2023, will still be eligible to receive a refund. Those individuals, if eligible, will receive their refund automatically approximately one month after filing.

The Baker administration set up a website, www.mass.gov/62frefunds, where you can get a preliminary estimate of your refund. A call center is also now available at 877-677-9727 to answer questions about the Chapter 62F taxpayer refunds. It is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Credits are subject to offsets, state officials said, including for unpaid tax liability, unpaid child support and certain other debts.

The state is giving people up to about 14% back of what they owed in state personal income tax last year, which will be given either by direct deposit or a check sent in the mail.

When will I get my Massachusetts tax refund?

Individuals eligible for a refund will receive it automatically as a check sent through the mail or by direct deposit. The distribution of refunds began on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Approximately 500,000 refunds were expected to be distributed during the first week. About 1 million refunds were scheduled to be distributed weekly thereafter until all eligible refunds have been distributed.

Refunds will not go out in a particular predictable order, so if you haven't received yours yet, don't worry. Eligible taxpayers who have already filed their 2021 tax return and had a tax liability will automatically receive their refund by mid-December, according to the state.

Direct deposits will be labeled "MASTTAXRFD," and refunds mailed as checks will include several sentences on the check explaining Chapter 62F and why the recipient is receiving the refund.

We asked our viewers if they've received their checks yet, and the response was mixed, with more saying they hadn't received them.

I received mine via check yesterday.😀👍 — Andrew Morrison (@aam2362) November 17, 2022

Here's what some other viewers had to say:

"Nope. I might get $3. Elderly always get the short end of the stick," said Betty Lindsey.

"Not received, and everyone I know has received theirs," said Carrie Mazzaglia.

"Yes got mine direct deposit," noted Nancy Gregory.

"I know three who have," Kathy Papazian added.

"Yes I have, thank you very much," Lynn Perreault said.

"Nope, nothing yet," said Kyle Nolan.

"STILL WAITING!" said Linda DiPanfilo.

"Nope. Still waiting patiently..." Michael Mayer said.

One person said they had problems even cashing the check.

"Yes but a paper check that we can only deposit into a joint account because we filed as married," Suzanne Greason Harlow said. "So infuriated-even when we both physically appeared at the bank, it was a no go. So now, we will need to get a joint account, deposit the check and then withdraw it so that we can deposit in my account. Crazy stuff! They had no problem sucking my $ out electronically, so why didn’t they just do a direct deposit? Grrrrrrr"