Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Dell Technologies, Ulta Beauty, Ambarella, Gap and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading.

Dell Technologies — Stock in the personal computer and technology company slid more than 16% after executives warned about further margin pressure ahead. The company posted a first-quarter earnings beat on the top and bottom line, but forecasts its gross margin will pull back roughly 150 basis points in 2025.

Lionsgate Studios — Shares soared 11% after Citi initiated coverage of the film studio company with a buy rating. Analyst Jason Bazinet said that company's decision to spin off its Starz segment could help Lionsgate further expand margins moving forward.

Zscaler — The cloud security stock popped more than 16% after Zscaler beat analyst expectations for its fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue. The company posted adjusted earnings of 88 cents per share on revenue of $553 million while analysts had expected per-share earnings of 66 cents on $536 million in revenue, according to LSEG.

Nordstrom — The department store stock slumped 5% before the opening bell after reporting a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss. Nordstrom stuck by its full-year earnings forecast, and reported strong growth at its Nordstrom Rack segment, which outperformed the headline brand stores.

Gap — Shares climbed more 25% after the apparel company lifted its full-year operating income forecast on the heels of a first-quarter earnings beat. Gap executives now expect operating income to grow roughly 40%, compared with a previous estimate that called for low-to-mid teens expansion.

Ambarella — Stock in the chipmaker soared 18% after telling investors it expected continued revenue growth into fiscal year 2025 thanks to robust demand for artificial intelligence. Ambarella reported a smaller-than-expected first-quarter loss and in line revenue.

Ulta Beauty — The beauty retailer's shares added nearly 9% after its CEO outlined five key areas where it is planning on taking action to improve sales. Ulta on Thursday posted fiscal first-quarter earnings that reflected a 1.6% year-over-year increase in same-store sales, a significant slowdown from the same period a year earlier.

Marvell Technologies — The semiconductor stock pulled back roughly 2% after the company issued in-line second-quarter revenue guidance, but estimates for adjusted earnings per share came in a penny shy of estimates.

MongoDB — Shares of the technology company fell 23% after second-quarter guidance came in below expectations. MongoDB said it expected to earn 46 cents to 49 cents per share on $460 million to $464 million of revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had penciled in $470 million of revenue and earnings of 58 per share.

SentinelOne — The cybersecurity stock fell more than 13% after reporting a softer-than-expected full-year revenue outlook. The company now estimates revenue in the range of $808 million to $815 million, while analysts polled by LSEG forecast $817 million.

VF Corp — Shares of the company behind brand like North Face jumped up more than 7% after announcing Michelle "Sun" Choe will assume the global brands president role of Vans beginning in late July. Choe previously served as Lululemon's chief product officer.

NetApp — Stock in the data storage company rose more than 2% after beating Wall Street's fourth-quarter estimates on the top and bottom line, and issuing a strong earning forecast. NetApp expects adjusted earnings per share of $1.80 on revenue of $1.67 billion.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han, Pia Singh and Jesse Pound contributed reporting