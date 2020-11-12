Felton

Stolen Bigfoot Statue Found Along Road in Santa Cruz County

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police officers in the mountains north of Santa Cruz responded to a suspicious figure in a roadway early Thursday and found Bigfoot.

“He was a little banged up but will be returned to his rightful place at the Bigfoot Discovery Museum,” the Scotts Valley Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office had urged people to keep their eyes peeled for the 4-foot-tall (1.2 meters) wooden statue after it was stolen from outside the tiny museum in nearby Felton on Monday.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Virus Surge Engulfs the US With Millions of New Cases

Donald Trump 13 hours ago

Election Latest: Pope Congratulates Biden; Who Gets Harris' Seat?

The museum dedicated to the mythical forest creature is outside Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park. It is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Felton
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us