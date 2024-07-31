Stop & Shop, Big Y shut delis again following expanded Boar's Head meat recall

If you went grocery shopping Tuesday, you may have noticed the deli was temporarily closed.

Several supermarkets, including Stop & Shop and Big Y, shut down and cleaned their delis for the second time in less than a week.

Boar's Head is recalling an additional 7 million pounds of deli meat made at a Virginia plant between May 10 and July 29.

The expanded recall involves 71 products, including liverwurst, ham, turkey, salami and bologna.

It's tied to the investigation into a deadly outbreak of listeria food poisoning that has killed two people and sickened at least 34 others in 13 states, including two people in Massachusetts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it can take weeks to develop symptoms, so there may be more cases.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, stiff neck, loss of balance and nausea. It's especially dangerous for pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Boar's Head said customers who have the recalled deli meat should throw it out or return it to the store.

Health officials said they should then thoroughly clean their refrigerator.

Boar’s Head posted a statement on its website, reading in part, "No words can fully express our sympathies and the sincere and deep hurt we feel for the families that have suffered losses and others who endured illness."

For a full list of the recalled products, visit the Boars Head website.