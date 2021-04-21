Boston Business Journal

Stop & Shop President ‘Heartbroken' After NY Store Shooting

By Gintautas Dumcius

The president of grocery chain Stop & Shop said he was "shocked and heartbroken" after a gunman killed one person and wounded two others at a New York location on Tuesday.

A man wearing black clothing walked into the office area of a Stop & Shop in West Hampstead and shot people with a handgun, NBC News reported.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Gordon Reid, president of Quincy-based Stop & Shop, one of the largest employers in Massachusetts, said the company is cooperating with local law enforcement in its investigation. The identities of the victims haven't been released.

U.S. & World

Ohio 9 hours ago

Ohio Police Officer Shoots, Kills Girl Holding Knife

George Floyd 11 hours ago

Cheers and Tears: Relief Washes Over George Floyd Square After Guilty Verdict

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us