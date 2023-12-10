Storm brings heavy rain, wind gusts and possible snow to northern New England

Sunday morning begins with patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies. Sunday high temperatures will reach the low 60s in the Boston area which could get pretty close to the record high for Boston of 64 degrees set in 1907.

However, the primary focus will be an approaching storm system bringing heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and potential coastal flooding Sunday night into Monday morning. A First Alert has been issued for Sunday night and Monday. The first half of Sunday should remain dry, except for rain developing in western parts of New England.

By the latter half of the day, rain showers will move into the Boston area, spreading north and eastward during the evening. Winds will also intensify from the south. Highs are forecasted to reach the upper 50s to low 60s in the south and the mid-40s to low 50s in the north.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

During Sunday night into Monday, an intense low-pressure area will develop south of New England and move over southeastern Massachusetts early Monday morning, then exit through eastern Maine by Monday afternoon.

This system will bring strong southerly winds, heavy rain, embedded thunderstorms, and the likelihood of localized flooding and power outages due to damaging winds along the coast. South winds, especially along south-facing shorelines, could reach gusts of 50-60 MPH, potentially causing power outages.

Early morning high tide may lead to flooding along these shorelines. Rainfall amounts of 1-3” are expected, with locally higher amounts, primarily falling Sunday night into early Monday morning. Snowfall predictions include 3-6” in western New England, including the Berkshires, and 8-12” in northern Vermont, northern New Hampshire, and northwestern Maine.

There's still some uncertainty in snow totals due to the timing of cold air behind the storm as it moves through New England.

Drying out on Tuesday and remaining mainly dry through the middle of the week. Temperatures will be much more moderate beginning Tuesday, highs in the low 40s, lows in the low to mid 30s.