Storm causes major flooding across New England Published 53 mins ago Authorities across New England have been facing major coastal flooding after declaring an emergency during the deluge of last week’s storm. 14 photos 1/14 Waves crash over the sea wall flooding the road in Winthrop, Massachusetts, on January 13, 2024. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents of the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas and streets as a third storm in a week batters the state. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) 2/14 Portland PD 3/14 People watch waves crash over the sea wall in Revere, Massachusetts on January 13, 2024. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents of the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas and streets as a third storm in a week batters the state. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) 4/14 Portland PD 5/14 Ocean water floods Pear Ave. in Revere, Massachusetts, on January 13, 2024. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents of the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas and streets as a third storm in a week batters the state. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) 6/14 A car stalled out due to water intake in Revere, Massachusetts, on January 13, 2024. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents of the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas and streets as a third storm in a week batters the state. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) 7/14 Portland PD 8/14 Robin Bagwell 9/14 Portland PD 10/14 Mark Garfinkel 11/14 Cars parked in a flooded driveway are moved out of the area in Revere, Massachusetts, on January 13, 2024. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents of the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas and streets as a third storm in a week batters the state. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) 12/14 Portland PD 13/14 Portland PD 14/14 Portland PD This article tagged under: flooding More Photo Galleries Photos: Winter storm slams northern US Photos: San Diego researchers find military munitions, explosives and more on Southern California ocean floor 5 captivating images showing the aftermath of Sunday's snowstorm PHOTOS: Snow blankets Mass., NH, delighting many (but not drivers)