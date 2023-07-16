Storm impacts: NASCAR race in NH postponed, flights delayed, thousands without power

Sunday's severe weather -- including the issuance of multiple tornado warnings -- is causing multiple issues in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Officials announced shortly before 11 a.m. that Sunday's Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon had been postponed until 12 p.m. on Monday. Additional details can be found here.

The #Crayon301 has been postponed to Monday. Green flag will be at 12 PM ET. https://t.co/4a2zsIX6d6 pic.twitter.com/Sy5tOtYhVA — New Hampshire Motor Speedway (@NHMS) July 16, 2023

Flooding is also being reported in some areas, including Connecticut and New Hampshire.

Roads are closed due to flooding in Avon, Bristol and New Britain, Connecticut, and Brace Road in West Hartford is flooded, with firefighters on scene. Norfolk and Torrington area also reporting road closures.

In Henniker, New Hampshire, police said several roads are already closed due to flooding, including Western Avenue past the bridges, Bear Hill, Gulf Road and the corner of Colby Hill.

Thousands of people are also without power due to storm damage.

As of 10:45 a.m., the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting over 3,000 customers without electricity. And in New Hampshire, Eversource was reporting 183 customers without power and the New Hampshire Electric Co-op another 408.

The FlightAware website is also reporting departure delays at Boston Logan International Airport of between 30 and 45 minutes due to the storms, and inbound flights are being delayed at their origin an average of one hour. Similar delays are being reported at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire.