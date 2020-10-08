Storm Moves Out, But Strong Winds Continue Thursday

The sky is blue but it remains windy as cleanup continues from Wednesday'‘s storm damage.

The storm center that caused all of that wind and thunder has moved into southeastern Canada and continues to influence our weather on Thursday. Much drier air has come in, with wind gusting past 30 mph from the northwest. This, combined with the drought that is ongoing, creates an elevated fire danger for much of New England on Thursday afternoon.

Wind will remain strong Thursday evening. As the sun goes down now just after 6 p.m., temperatures that reach the low 60s in southern New England will fall quickly through the 50s into the 40s and even 30s. There’s a frost advisory in effect for much of southern New England overnight.

In northern New England, high temperatures are only in the 40s and 50s Thursday. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s, with a freeze likely overnight.

NBC10 Boston

High pressure passes over into the south of New England on Friday. That means a continuation of blue sky with chilly air, but much lighter wind. High temperatures will be in the 50s north and low 60s south.

High pressure strength south of New England Saturday will result in a strong wind from the west, pushing the temperature back into the 70s in southern New England. But another front will be pressing south from Canada, with clouds increasing in a few showers toward the Canadian border during the afternoon.

Another cold high-pressure system moves into southeastern Canada, bringing much colder air for Sunday with clouds decreasing in northern New England but remaining rather gray in southern New England. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

Hurricane Delta is making landfall near Louisiana on Friday, with the remnant moisture reaching the eastern seaboard Sunday and perhaps moving into New England with a cold rain later Monday into Tuesday.

A front may stall over New England next week with some helpful rains and temperatures moving back up a bit after a cold Monday and start off Tuesday.

With all of these temperature swings there is a lot of wind in our First Alert 10-day forecast.