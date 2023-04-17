Connecticut Woman Missing in Japan

A Storrs woman who went hiking in Japan is missing and her family is desperately trying to find her after authorities called off the search.

Patricia Wu-Murad, who is known as Pattie, is an avid hiker who retired from United Technologies last year. She has since gone on two pilgrimages and this one is her third to the Kumano Kodo trail in Japan.

“That is her at her happy place, and she was so thrilled to be there,” Wu-Murad’s sister-in-law, Julie Murad-Caruso, of Syracuse, New York, said.

Wu-Murad had planned out every part of her 700-mile journey, according to her family, but did not make it to her next stop near Osaka last Monday.

Authorities searched but called it off after 72 hours and then notified the United States Consulate.

That’s when Patricia’s husband, Kirk, found out. He is now in Japan, searching for his wife.

Over the past three days, the family has been raising money for private search-and-rescue efforts to help find her and also reached out to state legislators.

Murad-Caruso said they are trying to get the word out to anyone who can help.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal has offered support, according to Kirk, who is hoping he can help them find Pattie’s last known location on her phone.

The private search company the family hired has come up empty the last two days.

Kirk said they have a meeting scheduled with local police to get the details on the initial three-day search to make sure they are covering as much ground as possible.

Kirk and Patricia will celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary on May 19 and Murad-Caruso said they home to have her sister-in-law home to celebrate.

“We need all the help we can get. We want to bring her home,” she said.