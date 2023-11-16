Story Land announces 70th celebration and additions for 2024

Story Land in Glen, New Hampshire is announcing its 70th celebration and the new additions to the water play area coming in 2024.

The all-new Moo Lagoon is a reimagined farm-themed area with a water play area, water slides, a food and beverage stand, a new retail location and a bath house.

Its three slides are called the Cob Cruiser, Silk Slider and Husk Runner.

The Moo Lagoon water play area will include a new multi-level sprayground featuring a dumping bucket, interactive water features and a zero-depth spray zone.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“Construction on the new Moo Lagoon section of Story Land is well underway as we prepare for 2024 and our 70th season,” said Story Land Marketing Director, Lauren Fullerton. “This new farm-themed area will be a fully immersive experience offering our visitors a chance to cool off and refresh after a day of play here at Story Land.” said a theme park representative in a press release.

This new location is set to open in 2024.

For information and tickets, click here.