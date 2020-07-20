Story of Missing Conn. Mom Jennifer Dulos to Air on Dateline Tonight

There has been no sign of Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, since May 2019 and Dateline will air an episode tonight with the latest information on the New Canaan missing person case.

Dulos was last seen on the morning of Friday May 24, 2019 after dropping her children off at school.

When police went to Dulos’ home after she was reported missing, they found blood spatter in the garage.

“My personal beliefs is, based on the blood spatter, a serious violent assault occurred in that garage,” Sgt. Kenneth Ventresca, of Connecticut State Police told Dateline in his first network interview.

He said there was blood spatter under the vehicles in Dulos’ garage.

Richard J. Colangelo Jr., a state's attorney for the Judicial District of Stamford/Norwalk, told Dateline that cut zip ties that were found had Jennifer’s blood on them.

“Our theory is they (zip ties) were used to incapacitate Jennifer in the garage,” he said.

While there has been no sign of Dulos, her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with her murder.

During an interview with NBC last August when he was out on bond, he said he had nothing to do with Jennifer’s disappearance.

He pleaded not guilty to charges filed against him and died earlier this year, days after attempting suicide at his Farmington home. He was due for a court appearance and was found when he failed to show up.

Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was charged tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution. She pleaded not guilty. She was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is due in court on Aug. 6.

In May, Troconis released a statement, saying in part, “(I) know nothing about Jennifer Dulos' whereabouts or what may have happened to her. I know that under American law, I don't have to prove my innocence, but actually, to me it feels that way during all this time of public scrutiny. To those who are quick to judge people they do not know, let me say this: It is possible to misjudge others. Whether or not Fotis Dulos was capable of doing the things the police and prosecutors accused him of doing, I do not know. But based on what I have learned in the last year, I think it was a mistake to have trusted him."



Read the full statement here.

Kent Mawhinney, who was a friend of and attorney for Fotis Dulos, was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder. He pleaded not guilty and is due in court on Sept. 3.

The search for Jennifer and the investigation into what happened to her continue.

“I’m confident we are going to find her,” Ventresca told Dateline.

Jennifer and Fotis’ five children have been living with their grandmother, Jennifer’s mother since Jennifer’s disappearance.

Dateline said the broadcast will include the latest developments in the case and a comprehensive look at the last day Jennifer was seen alive.

The Dateline NBC exclusive, "The Day Jennifer Disappeared" will air at 10 p.m. on NBC.