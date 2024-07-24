Connecticut's Alyssa Naeher set for third Olympics in Paris with USWNT

The women's soccer tournament at the Olympics kicks off Thursday in Paris and the United States women's national team will take on Zambia at 3 p.m. ET in their opening match.

Stratford's Alyssa Naeher will be in goal for the U.S. and will be one of the keys to the teams success.

This will be the third Olympics for Naeher. She was on the team in Rio, but didn't play, and in Tokyo, she was injured in the semifinal and did not play in the bronze medal game.

The daughter of an athletic director and a PE teacher, Naeher was selected to the U-16 and U-17 Women's National Team while in high school.

Naeher's heroics were on full display earlier this year when she saved three penalty kicks and scored one to help move past Canada and to the final of the Concacaf W Gold Cup in March.