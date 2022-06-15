strawberry supermoon

Strawberry Supermoon 2022: See the Stunning Photos From Around the Globe

The moon reached its full stage on Tuesday during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth

From Frankfurt and New York to Istanbul and Beijing, skygazers could enjoy a beautiful supermoon rise over the horizon in an impressive astronomic spectacle.

The full moon appeared bigger than normal and sometimes slightly orange-colored as it lit skies around the globe.

It reached its full stage on Tuesday during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth. It's also referred to as the “Strawberry Moon” because it's the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

In Frankfurt, it rose behind the German city’s banking district’s skyline, while in Beijing the forbidden city’s roof decorations depicting sacred beasts were silhouetted in sharp black by the moon.

The moon also illuminated New York City’s Statue of Liberty and shone on the pillars of the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion south of Athens, Greece.

See the stunning photos below:

The Strawberry Supermoon sets in front of the NASA Artemis rocket
AP Photo/John Raoux
The Strawberry Supermoon sets in front of the NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
Sculptures of angels fixed at the St. Isaak's Cathedral are silhouetted on the full moon in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 14, 2022.
The full moon rises behind buildings in the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany,
AP Photo/Michael Probst
The full moon rises behind buildings in the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, late Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Full moon, known as the Strawberry moon, rises over the sky in Antalya, Turkey on June 15, 2022.
Steven Saphore/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The Strawberry Supermoon is seen over the Skyline of the CBD in Sydney, Australia on June 15, 2022.
Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Images
The full moon, known as the Strawberry moon, rises in the evening over Munich Airport in Hallbergmoos on June 14, 2022.
Chai Junwei/VCG via Getty Images
A Strawberry Supermoon rises over a pavilion on June 14, 2022 in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province of China.

