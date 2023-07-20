streaming services

Streaming has surpassed cable as America's most-watched viewing platform

Amid the first combined work stoppage involving writers and actors represented by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, some streaming platforms still scored some wins.

By Rob Wile | NBC News

Mario Tama | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Streaming services now command a greater share of viewers than cable, data published by Nielsen show.

That means apps like Netflix and other streaming platforms capture 38% of all television viewing, compared with 31% for traditional cable, the data show.

In a sign of streaming's rapid rise, as recently as May 2021, the shares were 26% for streaming and 39% for cable.

But as of June, YouTube alone comprised nearly 9% of all TV usage, while Netflix captured 8.2%.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Netflix on Wednesday touted the overall jump in streaming as a percentage of all TV viewing in its quarterly letter to shareholders.

"Consumers have so many amazing entertainment choices — from movies and TV shows to sports and news to gaming and social media just to name a few," the company said. "We expect that competition will remain intense, including within streaming."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

streaming servicesNetflix
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us