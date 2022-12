Authorities are responding to a massive water main break in Boston early Sunday morning.

Boston Fire said they responded to a water main break at around 6:30 a.m. and Boston Water has shut down a 12 inch water main.

Companies responded to a massive water main break on St. James st .Roxbury at 6:30, causing the street to buckle.@BOSTON_WATER⁩ has shut down a 12 inch water main. The street is closed and the part of Washington https://t.co/0NofkbMD4z St. James is closed. pic.twitter.com/w2rsZmy4XF — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 18, 2022

Authorities reported that the break caused part of the street to buckle.

St. James street is closed and part of Washington St. at St. James is closed.