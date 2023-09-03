Stretch of great weather continues on Sunday

Our amazing stretch of weather continues as we celebrate Labor Day weekend across New England.

We had a very weak shortwave move through overnight, so that brought a hundredth of an inch of rain or so to a few spots. Most of us had more cloud cover overnight and some valley fog. So as the sun rises we see that both diminish as a clear sky dominates the day again. Highs will be even warmer reaching the low to mid 80s and the humidity is on the rise with dewpoints in the mid 60s.

Labor Day brings us more heat and humidity, with some sea breezes at the coast. But it's another wonderful beach day as the wave heights have lowered a bit more and our rip current risk is low. Highs again top off in the mid 80s, with upper 80s inland.

The heat builds this week as we head back to work or school. Highs in the mid to upper 80s will be widespread by midweek and some spots will see 90 degrees. The humidity also cranks up to near tropical levels, with dewpoints around 70 before our next rain maker heads in to end the week. Heat index numbers will be in the mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms return for the end of the week, late Thursday into Friday and the first half of the weekend with cooler temps.