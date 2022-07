We are always trying to keep up with the latest fashion, and there's one sporty summer trend that doesn't require playing the sport to actually wear it.

The rising tennis trend has women all over the country styling cute athletic wear from woven pullovers to all-white looks with a pop of color. And of course, tennis skirts or 'skorts' are a must.

It's easy to stand out on and off the court with these tennis outfits. Take a look in the video above.

