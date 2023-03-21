earthquake

Strong Earthquake Rattles Pakistan, Residents Flee Homes

The U.S. Geological Survey said the center of the quake was located 25 miles south-southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan

Getty Images

A strong earthquake rattled Pakistan’s capital Islamabad and other parts of the country on Tuesday, sending panicked residents fleeing from their homes.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the center of the magnitude 6.5 quake was located 25 miles south-southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan in Afghanistan's Hindukush region.

The quake was felt across Pakistan. The country's meteorological office said the earthquake was a magnitude 7.7.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
A man rescued from beneath the rubble in Turkey 261 hours after the earthquake hit, made his first phone call to his family after being pulled out and got some encouraging news.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

earthquake
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us