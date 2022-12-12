Stubbys, Popular Nantucket Spot, to Open in Boston's Seaport District

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like yet another Nantucket restaurant will be expanding to Boston.

According to an article from Boston Magazine, Stubbys is planning to open in the city's Seaport District, moving into a space on Northern Avenue. The post says that the upcoming fast-casual spot will feature breakfast all day along with lunch and dinner options, and it will have a seasonal patio in the warmer months. Once the restaurant opens (it is slated to debut in the spring), the new location of Stubbys will join two other branches of Nantucket-based dining spots in the Seaport District--LoLa 42 and Nautilus Pier 4--along with a seasonal Cisco Brewers beer garden, while another Nantucket spot called Fresh recently opened on Old Colony Avenue in South Boston.

The address for the upcoming location of Stubbys in the Seaport District is 43 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA, 02210. The website for the original location on Nantucket is at https://stubbysnantucket.com/