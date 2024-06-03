Student hospitalized after falling into water at Connecticut beach

A student was revived after choking and going under the water at a West Haven beach during a school field trip on Monday and she has been taken to the hospital.

The 10-year-old girl was eating something in the water and began choking, according to West Haven director of emergency management Rick Fontana. He said the girl became submerged and she was pulled from the water.

Staff began CPR and revived the girl, according to Fontana.

“There was a life that was saved here, it was fast thinking on everyone’s part,” Fontana said.

Officials from New Haven Public Schools said the student attends East Rock School.

She was alert when she left in the ambulance and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

The school said they are providing counseling for students who were there and saw what happened.