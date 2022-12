A 24-year-old university student is accused of smashing a Red Line train car window on Wednesday.

The student said he "lost it" after missing his train around 4 p.m. at Braintree station, according to MBTA Transit Police.

TPD Officers will summon 24 year old local university student to Quincy DC for Malicious Destruction of #MBTA Property after kicking/smashing Red Line train car window. Subject stated he "lost it" after missing his train. 12/7 at 4PM Braintree Station. pic.twitter.com/9O7vV2ZoeS — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) December 8, 2022

He was issued a summons to Quincy District Court for Malicious Destruction of MBTA property.