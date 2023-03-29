Students on School Bus Ride in Conn. Might Have Seen Dead Woman in Driveway

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Plainfield and the superintendent of schools said students might have seen the tragic incident while their bus was passing by Wednesday morning.

Police said the bus company DATTCO contacted them around 8 a.m. and said a driver had seen a partially clothed woman lying in a driveway on Beechwood Boulevard. The woman was taken to the Plainfield Emergency Care Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Plainfield Supt. Paul Brenton said some students on a bus might have seen the woman and counselors are available for students to speak with.

Police said the office of the state’s attorney was called in to assist with the investigation and no one has been taken into custody.

Following is the full message from Superintendent Brenton:

“Good Morning PCMS and PMS families,

“I am writing this morning to make parents aware that students riding bus 16 may have had a view of a tragedy this morning, when the bus passed a home with a deceased individual outside.

“We believe very few students on bus 16 had a view of the tragedy. However, in an effort to be proactive and to support all of our students, our counselors and support staff will be meeting individually with students who rode the bus this morning, to check in and provide support if needed.

“This is an unusual and tragic event. I am sending this communication to all families in both schools, even if your child was not on bus 16. I want all families to be aware that resources are available in the schools for students in need of support.

“Your child may come home with questions. As a resource for families I have attached some guidelines for families that can support your discussion with your child at home.

“Please reach out with any questions, Paul M. Brenton, Superintendent of Schools”