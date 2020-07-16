Submit Your Questions for Markey-Kennedy US Senate Debate

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN will host the first of three televised U.S. Senate Democratic candidates scheduled for the summer of 2020. And we want to know what questions you'd like to ask the candidates.

The debate with U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and challenger, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy, will be held on Sunday, July 26, from 7 to 8 p.m. from a secure and closed studio inside the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center in Needham. NBC10 Boston and NECN will broadcast the debate live, while Telemundo Boston will air the debate later that same evening at 11 p.m.

If you have a question you'd like us to ask at the debate, you can email it to shareit@nbcboston.com or shareit@necn.com with "Debate" in the subject line. All questions must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.