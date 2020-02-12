coronavirus

‘Sudden and Swift’ Drop at Chinese Eateries Amid Virus Fears

tlmd_21560996
jose

Massachusetts' restaurant industry is reporting a "sudden and swift" decline in business at Chinese restaurants as a new virus has sickened tens of thousands of people, mostly in China.

The Massachusetts Restaurant Association said in a statement released late Friday that patrons are making "inaccurate correlations" between eating at the state's Chinese establishments and the spread of the new coronavirus, which the World Health Organization on Tuesday officially dubbed COVID-19.

Massachusetts has had one confirmed case of the virus, a University of Massachusetts Boston student who recently returned from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak.

U.S. & World

New Hampshire primary 8 hours ago

Sanders’ Narrow Win Ups Pressure on Moderates to Coalesce

Roger Stone 2 hours ago

Trial Team Quits Roger Stone Case in Dispute Over Sentence

State health officials have said the patient, who is in his 20s, is recovering at home, where he has been kept in isolation.

Bob Luz, the restaurant association's president and CEO, noted that all restaurants in Massachusetts "regardless of the ethnic origin of its owners" are required to meet the state's exacting health and food safety standards.

He encouraged people to continue patronizing local Chinese restaurants in a show of support.

"It is imperative to understand that while anxieties may be high, we should not target any one group, or operate in a climate of fear that is not based on facts," Lutz said in the statement.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us