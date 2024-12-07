Sugar the Surfing Dog, a beloved canine and experienced four-legged surfer, has made history by becoming the first dog inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony took place this past Thursday in Huntington Beach, Southern California.

Ryan Rustan holds Sugar as she is inducted into the Surfers' Hall of Fame in Huntington Beach, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024. Sugar the Surfing Dog is the first wave-riding canine to earn the honor. Photo Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Sugar’s paw prints were immortalized in concrete alongside surfing legends like Duke Kahanamoku, Gerry Lopez, and Bob Hurley.

More than just a talented surfer, the 14-year-old dog has been credited with helping her owner, Ryan Rustan, overcome mental health and drug struggles.

Ryan Rustan puts Sugar's paws in cement as she is inducted into the Surfers' Hall of Fame in Huntington Beach, Calif, Dec. 5, 2024. Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images.

Rustan, who rescued Sugar from the streets of Oakland, credits the dog with providing comfort and motivation during his recovery.

"She does a lot of surf therapy for lots of kids," Rustan said. "It's not just about surfing against people but also putting smiles on the little kids' faces and the athletes that are disabled. She gets to ride with them."

This surfur has pawsitively made an impact on the lives of many children as a therapy dog, in addition to her remarkable success in competitive surfing.

“Absolutely a dream come true,” Rustan wrote on Sugar’s Instagram account. “This is something I never imagined in my wildest dreams. It was so beautiful.!!! so much love in the air today for Sugar!”

She has won multiple World Dog Surfing Championships, Surf City Surf Dog titles, and Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge titles.

Ryan Rustan catches a wave with Sugar during the dog/human heat at the 2021 Surf City Surf Dog contest. Huntington Beach , Calif. Sept. 25, 2021. Photo by Mindy Schauer/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

The Surfers’ Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the sport, industry, and culture of surfing. By inducting Sugar, the organization recognizes the unique bond between humans and animals and the positive impact that dogs can have on people’s lives.

Lisa Scolman, organizer of the Surf City Surf Dog event, shared that the induction is a dream come true.

"I always dreamed of having a dog in the Surfers’ Hall of Fame, and no duo is more deserving than Ryan and Sugar," she said. "Because of her, we started a shredder division, and dogs from around the world came to surf. Everyone wanted to compete against Sugar and Ryan."

The Surfers' Hall of Fame is located on the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street in front of Huntington Surf & Sport.

The handprints and footprints of those who have greatly impacted surfing culture are watched over by a statue of the great Duke Kahanamoku at this famous Huntington Beach location.