Sullivan's at Castle Island in South Boston to Expand, Open New Restaurant

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

One of Boston's best-known seaside dining spots is expanding, with a new location slated for the South Shore that will have a much different setup from the original.

According to a source, Sullivan's at Castle Island in South Boston is planning to open an outlet at Hanover Crossing, a new mixed-use development on Route 53 in Hanover that had been the site of the Hanover Mall. A Patriot Ledger article mentions that the 6,000-square-foot restaurant will include a bar area and an outdoor patio, with owner Brendan Sullivan saying in a post at nerej.com that "We are thrilled to be able to work with [PREP Property Group] to extend our family-run restaurant to Hanover Crossing which will include for the first time a bar and sit-down dining."

Sullivan's first opened at Castle Island in 1951, offering such items as hot dogs, fried clams, lobster rolls, burgers, chicken sandwiches, soft serve, and more. (Another location can be found at Hub Hall by North Station in Boston.)

The website for Sullivan's is at https://www.sullivanscastleisland.com/ while the website for Hanover Crossing is at https://thehanovercrossing.com/