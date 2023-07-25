Sullivan's is removing its outdoor seating due to aggressive seagulls

We’ve seen them out Castle Island in Boston, loitering near Sullivan’s, looking for the right moment to strike. Seagulls, aka brazen street toughs with wings.

Evidently, this summer has been particularly dangerous when it comes to the seagulls. And it's not one or two, it can be up to 20 seagulls swooping down from above and attacking unsuspecting Sully’s customers. It’s become such a problem that the legendary hot dog and burger spot decided to remove the outdoor seating! It’s currently marked off with caution tape and warning signs posted for people to watch out for seagulls.

“We’ve never seen it like this before. They (the seagulls) swoop down and grab the food right as the person is putting it in their mouth. It’s crazy! They’re vicious,” said one Sullivan’s employee.

Like a scene right out of "The Birds," customers are dropping their boxes of food and running from the scene screaming.

So consider yourself warned. When heading out of Sully’s, walk with a purpose. Make yourself appear big and intimidating. And no stopping to chat with friends and neighbors. Get that food and yourself to a safe space!

