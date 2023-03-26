boston restaurant talk

Sullivan's Opens New Location, Lowell Brewery Expands: This Week's Food News

By Boston Restaurant Talk

NBC Universal, Inc.

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between March 20 and March 26, 2023.

Sullivan's Soft-Opens in Hanover
One of Boston's best-known seaside dining spots has expanded to the South Shore.
Full Story

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Navigation Brewing Co. in Lowell to Expand to Second Location in Chelmsford
A brewery north of Boston is making plans to open a second location nearby.
Full Story

Bitty & Beau's Coffee in Melrose Has Closed
The sole Boston-area location of a group of coffee shops run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities has shut down, though they could be returning elsewhere.
Full Story

The Clam Box in Quincy Has Been Purchased by the Owner of Strawberry Fair in Norwell
A popular waterside seafood spot in Quincy that has been around for more than 50 years has been sold to the owner of another well-known South Shore restaurant.
Full Story

U.S. & World

Spain 9 mins ago

Pray for Rain in Spain: Farmers Hold Unique Mass Amid Drought

Lawsuits 2 hours ago

Prince Harry and Elton John Make Surprise Court Appearance in London Court for Privacy Lawsuit Against Tabloid

Mainely Burgers in Cambridge's Central Square Has Closed
A pair of burger spots with roots up north is now down to just one location.
Full Story

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us