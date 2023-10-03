Summer warmth sticks around on Wednesday

We’re in for a beautiful evening across the region, with temperatures falling through the 70s. Temperatures won’t fall too much Tuesday night either,with lows mostly in the 50s north and 50s to around 60 south under a mostly clear sky. Watch for some fog developing across some of the inland valleys.

The summer warmth sticks around Wednesday, along with plenty of sunshine. The only difference will be along the coast, where an on shore wind will keep temperatures down a bit. But it will still be a lovely day.

Highs reach the low to mid 80s again inland and mid to upper 70s at the coast. Thursday will again feature above average temperatures, with highs mostly in the 70s inland, close to 80 in northern Vermont and in the upper 60s to mid-70s toward the coast.

Clouds will be on the increase Friday ahead of a frontal system which will play "spoiler" on Saturday.

Unfortunately, we're looking at another rainy start to a weekend. There will be a few lingering showers Sunday with cooler temperatures as more fall-like air replaces the unseasonably warm weather.

Have a great evening!