Sunny and clear start to Labor Day weekend in New England

Couldn’t have asked for a nicer holiday weekend forecast.

Although it won’t be cloud-free, we’re still looking at warming temps through Labor Day. Highs today crest in the low and mid-80s, but Sunday and Monday feature highs near 90 away from the coasts/Capes/Islands. Humidity will start to take hold by Sunday, but looks to be more intense by Labor Day.

This will cause a jump in the heat index – what it feels like when we combine the heat and humidity - although we won’t be seeing anything outrageous in this warmup.

Smoky haze will thin out this morning, but expect some “ordinary” haze to come into play in the latter half of the weekend.

As the humidity jumps (and the nights continue to get longer), nighttime/morning fog will be part of the picture into next week as well, especially on Cape Cod and the Islands. Our next threat for storms won’t come around until late next week with an approaching front.

Persistent wave sets from a gallery of tropical systems in the Atlantic will mean rip currents will remain at the beaches until further notice. While always tricky to predict, it’s best to use caution if you’re heading out in the water.

Be safe and enjoy the long weekend!