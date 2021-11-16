Sunny and Cool Tuesday, Rain Expected Later This Week

We have another brisk and cool day in store Tuesday afternoon. This is the coldest of this cool stretch, with highs in the upper 30s north and 40s south. At least the sun is shining!

A few clouds develop Tuesday afternoon and lake effect flurries or showers from Lake Ontario will head toward the Berkshires. Meanwhile, across the North Woods, we have scattered snow showers thanks to upslope snow.

The west, northwesterly breeze relaxes after sunset Tuesday night, allowing for temperatures overnight to bottom out in the 20s and 30s, which means a widespread freeze for all.

Wednesday is our transition day, with strange temperatures. We will be in the 40s during most of the afternoon, with slowly rising temperatures in the evening through overnight. This is thanks to a warm front that lifts northeast through New England.

A couple of showers will be around Wednesday in the higher terrain, and in northern New England there is a wintry mix.

Heavy rain along a cold front heads in late Thursday into Thursday night. Prior to that, we warm up tremendously thanks to a south wind flow. Highs reach the 50s north, and 60s to 70 south. Rain moves in for nighttime and will cool us off again to the 40s for Friday through the weekend.

The weekend is dry for most with highs in the 40s both days. Sunday night into the first of next week, another low pressure system tracks north of us and will bring in rain with a wintry mix to snow in higher elevations. This storm system may move a bit slower and linger into Tuesday.

Travel weather improves for Wednesday into Thanksgiving in the northeast as we dry off and expect cool temps in the 40s.