Sunny, Breezy Weekend, But Oppressive Heat Is Set to Return

After moderate showers overnight Friday and Saturday morning, we’re on the way to a beautiful weekend. Clouds continue to break through the day, and dewpoints drop. From the mid 60s to the low 50s by the time the day is out. Highs on Saturday are in the mid-to-upper 80s. Sunday gets even better with dry skies and a light breeze.

The day starts relatively cool and crisp with 50s across Northern New England. Southern New England sits in the low 60s. Everyone reaches the mid 80s for highs.

Monday, the humidity rises, and with the exception of a few clouds, we’re still dry across the region. Humidity gives way to more rain Tuesday. The day isn’t a washout but it is warm, and be able to salvage sunshine, leading to highs in the 90s. The warm stretch continues through the week, with Thursday and Friday being the pinnacle of things. Models continue to push highs across the region well into the 90s, and near 100 degrees.

Extreme heat is short-lived, as a cold front brings showers with an isolated storm late next week. Early indicators are that temperatures for the first couple of weeks in August are above average, with not much rain, which doesn’t bode well for the severe drought across southern New England.