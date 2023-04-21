Sunny, Dry Start to the Weekend, Rain Moves in Sunday

Plenty of sunshine for us all on this Friday afternoon. We’re enjoying the bright weather before the weekend opens the gate for increasing clouds, wind and showers.

An upper level ridge moves into southern New England on Friday afternoon, while surface high pressure moving east of the region will generate the onshore flow. Temperatures are still in the 60s to 70s inland, while the immediate coast is dealing with a steady sea breeze that hangs temperatures in the 50s.

Fortunately for many, Saturday still offers a dry afternoon. Outdoor walks, activities and gatherings have the green light. Temperatures remain mild inland, but the sea breeze grabs more force. An easterly wind will gust up to 25 mph Saturday, and the cloud coverage will stretch all across New England by the afternoon. Temperatures along the coast will once more range in the cooler 50s.

Sunday’s frontal system will set us up for the chance of downpours at times along with a few rumbles of thunder.

Winds will gust over 30 mph, with the chance for some storms to develop along the South Shore. With these storms, we may see localized wind gusts over 45 mph at times and localized higher rainfall amounts. Half an inch to an inch will be our general rainfall numbers, but in some areas we may see up to 1.75 inches, especially inland into western Massachusetts and parts of Connecticut.

With a meandering low, we’ll keep the chance of showers through midweek.