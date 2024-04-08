Sunny with mostly clear skies for Monday's solar eclipse

What a day to get outside! The start of the week is looking gorgeous and finally feeling like spring.

Highs Monday will be in the low 60s with mostly clear skies. What a treat for those who intend on viewing the partial eclipse from Boston. Plenty of sun and mild temperatures thanks to a steady northwest breeze.

If you're traveling to the path of totality, the forecast will feature a few more upper-level clouds, making appear hazy, but it likely won't be a deal breaker for viewing.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Also, for those traveling to northern New England, keep in mind that many side roads and "secluded hideouts" off the beaten path are snowbound from the previous storms. Snowpack ranges from a half foot to over a foot and a half.

There's plenty of mud, slush and headaches if you try to venture off in the woods. Be safe and stay alert.

Tuesday, a sea breeze will kick up cooling the coastal locations to the mid-50s. Further inland, highs will sore back to the low and mid-60s. Tuesday is looking clear and nice before clouds build in with a scattered shower possible Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be wet, a good batch of rain will enter and make for a not-so-great end of the week.

Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 50s to low 60s through the weekend.