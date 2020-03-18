Sunshine, Warmer Temps Move Into New England

High pressure from Canada brings bright sunshine and relatively mild air today.

It looks like a beauty, with highs in the 40s north to low 50s south and a light breeze from the west at 10 to 15 mph.

Clouds increase this afternoon as a wave of low pressure moves into Pennsylvania. It becomes cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and snow developing in western New England before sunrise, with low temperatures in the 30s south and 20s north.

The same locations in central and southern New England that saw snow on Monday may get an inch or two of snow Thursday morning. For a change, the system is going to miss northern Maine, where it should stay sunny tomorrow. Any mixed precipitation ends early in the afternoon with some sunny breaks, with highs in the 30s to low 40s. It'll be a bit more windy from the southeast gusting from 25 to 30 mph.

A warm front crosses tomorrow night with a period of showers, maybe even a downpoor. Temperatures will rise overnight into the 50s south and 40s north.

Low pressure to our north will result in a gusty wind from the south Friday, resulting in a temperature jump to near 70 degrees across southern New England. Some scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm are possible in the afternoon.

It'll be humid, with a dew point near 60 south and fog and drizzle cooler north.

A cold front brings an abrupt wind shift in the evening, and much colder air comes howling in overnight Friday, with lows near freezing in western New England and near 40 in southeastern New England. The combination of a strong storm pulling away from New England, couple with a strong high pressure system moving in, results in a windy and bright Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s north to 40s south.