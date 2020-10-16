Sununu Says He'll Take Mass. to US Supreme Court Over Taxation of NH Remote Workers

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Friday that he plans to take Massachusetts to the U.S. Supreme Court after the Massachusetts Department of Revenue published a final rule imposing state income tax on New Hampshire residents who are working at home for Massachusetts companies.

“Within five minutes of learning of this rule change, I immediately directed the Department of Justice to file a lawsuit in the United States Supreme Court on Monday,” Sununu said in a statement. “The Commonwealth has launched a direct attack on the New Hampshire Advantage, attempting to pick the pockets of our citizens. We are going to fight this unconstitutional attempt to tax our citizens every step of the way, and we are going to win."

More to come.