Sununu to Discuss Coronavirus Surge in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is set to give an update on COVID-19 in New Hampshire on Thursday as cases continue to surge across the state.

He is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. from Concord.

More than 13,000 people in New Hampshire have now tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic. The state announced 233 new cases Wednesday. Three deaths were announced, bringing the total to 492.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 100 new cases per day on Oct. 27 to 210 new cases per day on Nov. 10.

According to NBC News, New Hampshire has seen a 91% increase in coronavirus cases in the state over the last 14 days, among the highest in the country.

States experiencing highest percentage increase of cases over past 14 days:



• ME: 229%

• IA: 156%

• KS: 130%

• MN: 127%

• MI/CO: 113%

• CT/IL: 106%

• WY: 94%

• NH: 91%

• NE/OH: 89%



(Data as of Nov. 11) — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 11, 2020

Many of the new cases are being reported in people under the age of 18, state health officials have said.

The town of Durham, home to the University of New Hampshire, said COVID-19 cases more than doubled from 32 to 72 over the past week alone.

On Thursday, Sununu joined governors from the other five New England states as well as New Jersey in banning interstate youth hockey tournaments through the end of 2020 due to a rise in hockey-related COVID-19 outbreaks.

Sununu had previously put a two-week halt on all youth hockey in the state, but that has since been lifted.

Hockey and all other ice sports are on hold in New Hampshire after multiple COVID-19 outbreaks.