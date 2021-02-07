Super Bowl 2021: Tom Brady Shares Epic Hype Video Ahead of Bucs-Chiefs

Tom Brady's Super Bowl 55 hype video is predictably awesome originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is back in the Super Bowl, which means a time-honored tradition has returned.

Hours before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl 55 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium, the 43-year-old quarterback fired up Instagram to share one last hype video for the big game.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLACjpEgN4A

Brady's pregame hype videos with the New England Patriots were always must-see content, and this one is no different.

"There's no such thing as perfect. There's only the relentless pursuit of perfection," Brady says in the video. " ... That is why we're still here."

The 21-year veteran ends his monologue with a quote from the 2011 film, "The Grey" starring Liam Neeson: "Once more into the fray… to live and die on this day."

It's remarkable that Brady is even playing in his 10th career Super Bowl in his first season with the Bucs. But the six-time Super Bowl champion won't be satisfied with anything less than victory, and he's been preparing relentlessly over the last two weeks to take down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Will we see a victory video on Brady's Instagram after the game, or will the Chiefs become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since Brady's Patriots in 2003 and 2004? We'll find out at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday night.