Super Bowl Odds: Tom Brady's Bucs Not Among Favorites for Lombardi Trophy

Should Tom Brady use Bucs' Super Bowl odds as bulletin board material?

The real season begins next weekend when the NFL playoffs kick off with a Wild Card triple header on Saturday and Sunday.

The postseason format is a bit different this year. The only teams with first round byes are the No. 1 seeds in each conference -- the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC and the Green Bay Packers in NFC. Everyone else will play on Wild Card Weekend.

The Chiefs are the betting favorites, as expected. They finished the regular season with a league-best 15-1 record. K.C. is trying to become the first team to repeat as champions since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

Speaking of the Patriots, they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008. However, longtime Patriots quarterback Tom Brady led his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, back to the postseason for the first time since 2007. The Buccaneers play the Washington Football Team on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. on NBC10 Boston.

What do oddsmakers think of the Bucs' chances to win the Lombardi Trophy?

Kansas City Chiefs: +230 Green Bay Packers: +450 Buffalo Bills: +650 New Orleans Saints: +800 Baltimore Ravens: +1000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1000 Seattle Seahawks: +1400 Pittsburgh Steelers: +2500 Los Angeles Rams: +3000 Tennessee Titans: +3000 Indianapolis Colts: +4000 Cleveland Browns: +5000 Washington Football Team: +8000 Chicago Bears: +9000

If the Buccaneers do win Super Bowl LV at their home in Raymond James Stadium, it will be Brady's most unlikely championship triumph based on betting lines. According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, "The longest odds an eventual title team led by Tom Brady has ever had entering the playoffs is +900 in 2001 when Brady took over as the Patriots' starter in Week 3."

One thing to consider with the Bucs is they are playing as well as any team entering the playoffs. Tampa Bay has won its last four games, and Brady in his last eight quarters has completed 70.8% of his passes for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished with 40 passing touchdowns overall, which broke Peyton Manning's record for the most in a single season with a new team.

It's hard to bet against Brady in January and February, and with a confident team playing its best football of the season, don't be surprised if the 43-year-old quarterback plays in a 10th Super Bowl in about a month's time.