Tom Brady

Super Bowl Odds: Tom Brady's Bucs Not Among Favorites for Lombardi Trophy

By Nick Goss

Should Tom Brady use Bucs' Super Bowl odds as bulletin board material? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The real season begins next weekend when the NFL playoffs kick off with a Wild Card triple header on Saturday and Sunday.

U.S. & World

georgia 11 hours ago

Decision Day in Georgia With Senate Majority at Stake

coronavirus 10 hours ago

Virus Updates: Browns' Coach, 4 Others Test Positive; Pharmacist Sabotaged Vaccines Over Conspiracy Theory

The postseason format is a bit different this year. The only teams with first round byes are the No. 1 seeds in each conference -- the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC and the Green Bay Packers in NFC. Everyone else will play on Wild Card Weekend. 

The Chiefs are the betting favorites, as expected. They finished the regular season with a league-best 15-1 record. K.C. is trying to become the first team to repeat as champions since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

Phil Perry: New 2021 NFL Mock Draft as Patriots eye busy offseason

Speaking of the Patriots, they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008. However, longtime Patriots quarterback Tom Brady led his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, back to the postseason for the first time since 2007. The Buccaneers play the Washington Football Team on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. on NBC10 Boston.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

What do oddsmakers think of the Bucs' chances to win the Lombardi Trophy?

Here are the latest Super Bowl LV betting lines -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook.

  1. Kansas City Chiefs: +230
  2. Green Bay Packers: +450
  3. Buffalo Bills: +650
  4. New Orleans Saints: +800
  5. Baltimore Ravens: +1000
  6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1000
  7. Seattle Seahawks: +1400
  8. Pittsburgh Steelers: +2500
  9. Los Angeles Rams: +3000
  10. Tennessee Titans: +3000
  11. Indianapolis Colts: +4000
  12. Cleveland Browns: +5000
  13. Washington Football Team: +8000
  14. Chicago Bears: +9000

If the Buccaneers do win Super Bowl LV at their home in Raymond James Stadium, it will be Brady's most unlikely championship triumph based on betting lines. According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, "The longest odds an eventual title team led by Tom Brady has ever had entering the playoffs is +900 in 2001 when Brady took over as the Patriots' starter in Week 3."

Bucs coach has perfect response to Brady breaking another Peyton Manning record

One thing to consider with the Bucs is they are playing as well as any team entering the playoffs. Tampa Bay has won its last four games, and Brady in his last eight quarters has completed 70.8% of his passes for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished with 40 passing touchdowns overall, which broke Peyton Manning's record for the most in a single season with a new team.

It's hard to bet against Brady in January and February, and with a confident team playing its best football of the season, don't be surprised if the 43-year-old quarterback plays in a 10th Super Bowl in about a month's time.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Tom BradyNBC10 BostonTampa Bay Buccaneers
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us