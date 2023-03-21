Australia

Super-Sized Trapdoor Spider Discovered in Australia

The spider lives in open woodland habitats and builds its burrows in the black soils of the Brigalow Belt in Central Queensland

Euoplos Dignitas
Queensland Museum

Researchers in Australia have made a big discovery: a super-sized species of trapdoor spider found only in Central Queensland.

The arachnid has been dubbed Euoplos dignitas, a name "derived from the Latin dignitas meaning dignity or greatness, reflecting the impressive size and nature of the spider,” scientists with the Queensland Museum said in a statement.

The spider lives in open woodland habitats and builds its burrows in the black soils of the Brigalow Belt in Central Queensland, which is on the northeastern coast of Australia.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us