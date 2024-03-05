Super Tuesday live updates: Trump seeks to deliver Haley a final blow, while Biden tests Democrats' enthusiasm

Super Tuesday 2024 sees Trump and Haley face off across the country, while Biden aims to fire up Democrats.

The biggest delegate awarding day of the 2024 election has kicked off, as voters cast ballots across the country in states and one territory.

This Super Tuesday is not a nail-biter. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump hold commanding leads in polls of their parties' voters.

As a result, Tuesday's outcomes in the presidential primaries are less about predicting who will be the eventual nominee, and more about gauging general election momentum eight months out from November.

Super Tuesday could also serve as a last stand for the remaining challengers to Biden and Trump.

On the Republican side, attention is focused on former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley who says she will stay in the race as long as she remains "competitive."

After losing her home-state primary and several of her megadonors, Haley's momentum could be slowing.

Perhaps even more exciting than the presidential primaries are several competitive down-ballot races with major implications for national politics. Primaries in California's Senate race and North Carolina's gubernatorial contest are two that merit special attention.

In California, the battle to fill the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat is already the most expensive Senate race in the state's history.

Rep. Adam Schiff is leading the Democratic field in polls, and has so far spent $39 million on his campaign, according to campaign records.

Meanwhile, in North Carolina, a wide pool is vying to replace term-limited Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Republicans hope to turn the governor's office red this fall in a battleground state that Democrats have struggled to win races in during recent cycles.

Follow CNBC's live blog:

Eyes are on North Carolina fight to replace outgoing Gov. Roy Cooper

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

North Carolina's primaries feature several competitive down-ballot races, including a closely-watched gubernatorial primary to replace term-limited Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, which could act as a bellwether of the battleground state's leaning in November.

Gov. Cooper endorsed the state's Attorney General, Josh Stein, to be his successor. But before Stein officially secures the incumbent party's nomination, he will have to clear a crowded Democratic field. Stein is up against four opponents including former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Morgan.

If he is the Democratic nominee, Stein could face a November matchup against Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is leading the GOP pool so far and has Donald Trump's endorsement.

Joe Biden is looking to flip North Carolina after Donald Trump narrowly won the state by just over one percent in the 2020 general election. If Republicans are able to turn Gov. Cooper's seat red, it could signal how the swing state's electorate is thinking about their options at the top of the ticket.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Vermont kicks off Super Tuesday voting bright and early

Caleb Kenna | Reuters

Super Tuesday primary voting began bright and as early as 6 a.m. ET in Vermont, with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump looking to cement their leads over their respective remaining intra-party opponents.

In the Republican primary, 17 delegates are up for grabs, while in the Democratic contest, there are 16 delegates at stake. Polls will close at 7 p.m. ET.

Vermont has a open primary system: voters can choose in which party primary to vote, regardless of their personal political affiliation.

Vermont, which is the second smallest state by population, will award just three votes in the Electoral College after the presidential election in November.

- Dan Mangan

California Senate race is already the state's most expensive ever

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The battle for California's coveted open Senate seat is still a long way from the general election, but the contest has already the state's most expensive Senate race of all time — by far.

Spending on the Golden State Senate race has topped $65.3 million, AdImpact reported Feb. 29.

That's 242% more spending than the last three California Senate races combined, according to AdImpact.

The difference underscores just how competitive the race for late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat has been compared to other elections in the reliably blue state.

— Kevin Breuninger