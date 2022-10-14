Support Pours in for Bristol, Conn. Police After Shooting That Killed 2 Officers, Injured One

The signs of support for Bristol police are growing in the lobby of the police department after the tragic shooting Wednesday night that took the lives of two police officers and sent another to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The lobby of the police department is filled with flowers, balloons and notes, including handwritten messages from young children.

They have messages, including “thank you,” “thank you for protecting Bristol people,” “stay strong” and “stay safe out there.”

DeMonte was a school resource officer at Greene-Hills Schools. He was also an advisor for the Bristol police explorer cadet program.

In addition to his work as a police officer, Hamzy was an advisor for the Boston police explorer cadet program.

They also express their sadness.

Some of the items also come from other police departments showing their support.

The officers, 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy, 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, and 26-year-old Alec Iurato were responding to a 911 call from Redstone Hill Road Wednesday night when tragedy struck.

One witness said they walked into a trap.

After being kicked out of a bar, the suspect went home, got into a domestic disturbance with his brother, called 911 at 10:29 p.m. and then waited with an AR-15-style rifle for officers to arrive, sources close to the investigation tell NBC.

Hamzy and DeMonte died from their injuries.

Iurato went through surgery and was released from the hospital Thursday.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, who was also shot and died at the scene.

Brutcher’s brother was also shot and taken to the hospital to be treated.

As Bristol Police mourn, other departments are helping to handle patrols in the city.

And a fund has been established through the Bristol Police Union at Thomaston Savings Bank to support the officers' families.

Donations are currently being accepted for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund at all bank branches and additional donation opportunities are forthcoming.