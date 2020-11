Supporters took to the streets of Boston on Saturday to celebrate Joe Biden being projected as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Supporters of President Donald Trump were also out protesting the declaration.

A decent-sized crowd was seen at Copley Plaza, and supporters of both Biden and Trump were gathered outside the State House on opposite sides of the street.

"It's all over," Biden supporters chanted from one side, with Trump supporters chanting "It's not over!" on the other.

Plenty of cars honking as a growing crowd has gathered outside the #StateHouse.@JoeBiden supporters on one side, @realDonaldTrump on the other. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/ca8kR1juaP — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) November 7, 2020

PHOTOS: People Take to Streets of Boston to Celebrate Biden's Victory